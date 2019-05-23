Bryan Cogman joining Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' writing team

"Game of Thrones" alum is joining Amazon's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" adaptation.

Cogman, who most recently worked as a writer and on "Game of Thrones", has boarded the project as a series consultant, reported Variety.

He will work with the writing team of and JD Payne, who were announced as series developers last year.

Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)