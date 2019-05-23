Delhi: BJP leads in three seats, AAP on second spot in initial trends

The incumbent BJP is leading in initial trends for counting of votes in three seats in Delhi, followed by in those constituencies, officials said.

Sitting (BJP) is leading against his rival by 3,319 votes in the West seat, they said.

BJP candidates were also leading in South and North West parliamentary constituencies.

Sitting was leading against his rival by 11,600 votes in the South Delhi seat, officials said.

In North West Delhi, saffron party's was ahead of AAP's Gagan Singh by 11,070 votes, they said.

Counting is underway for all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi to decide the fate of 164 candidates, who contested the Lok Sabha elections here on May 12.

Over 1.43 crore people were eligible to vote in the polls in Delhi, out of which 60.21 per cent had exercised their franchise.

The elections for the seven parliamentary seats was largely a triangular contest among the incumbent BJP, a spirited and the AAP - the ruling party in Delhi.

Prominent names who were in the fray include former Delhi Sheila Dikshit, and cricketer-turned-BJP leader

Besides Dikshit, who is pitted against BJP lawmaker (from North East Delhi), BJP's sitting Meenakshi Lekhi, (South Delhi), who made his electoral debut, and AAP's Atishi are also in the fray.

While the BJP, which had won all seven seats in the 2014 polls, is keen to regain the turf, the Congress, that ended up at the third spot in the last Lok Sabha elections, is looking to bounce back.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)