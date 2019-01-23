In Amethi, Rahul renews attack over Rafale

Visiting his home turf Wednesday, renewed his attack on over the Rafale deal, accusing the watchman of giving Rs 30,000 crore to industrialist

The charge has been repeatedly denied by the and the

Gandhi's visit coincided with the appointment of his sister as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, the region in which his Amethi constituency falls.

Against the backdrop of an alliance between and the that has excluded the Congress, Gandhi made it clear that his party was all set to give a tough fight in the state in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Now the will work to install its own here. We will form the next government at the Centre, and will contest with full strength in UP."



Speaking at an event in Paraiya Naseerabad village, Gandhi alleged that Modi helped Ambani get a contract of Rs 30,000 crore from the French company that manufactures the military

Gandhi also accused the BJP-led government of entering into a inflated deal for the compared to the price that the previous Congress-led government was negotiating, a charge again denied by the

"Modiji says don't make me the Prime Minister, make me the chowkidar (watchman). But the chowkidar has taken Rs 30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force, and given it to "



The has said it had nothing to do with the deal signed between Rafale manufacturer and the

Under India's offset policy, foreign firms entering into defence contract must give business to Indian entities.

The has also said the business it will get from is less than the claimed Rs 30,000 crore.

Gandhi urged people to remove Modi and bring in a Congress government that works for the the poor and the farmers.

I will stand by you, wherever you need me. Not only for Amethi, but in the entire country. Wherever I am needed, I will be present for you," he said.

Later, addressing village 'pradhans' at Fursatganj, Gandhi accused the Centre of trying to end the rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGS.

He also criticised the government over demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying it has hurt small traders.

