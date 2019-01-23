Mob ransacks police station demanding arrest of BJD MLA

A mob Wednesday ransacked a police station in Khurda district demanding arrest of a BJD MLA for allegedly threatening a former sarpanch and Congress leader, police said.
A large number of people from Bolagarh and Bergunia area broke the lock of the main gate of the Begunia police station, ransacked the office properties and attacked some policemen in which Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahendra Sethi was injured, they said.
The protesters, later staged a road blockade on National Highway-57.
The mob was demanding the arrest of Begunia's BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev for allegedly threatening former Begunia sarpanch Naba Kishore Swain of Congress in presence of the BDO and tehsildar at the block office on December 31.
Though Swain had lodged a complaint in Begunia police station, no action was initiated against the MLA.
Meanwhile, police arrested five persons in connection with the vandalism at Begunia police station, said Khurda, Superintendent of Police, Dipti Ranjan Ray.
"The police have arrested five persons and seized three motorcycles," the Khurda SP said, adding that action will be taken against the persons involved in ransacking the police station.
Jagdev was not available for comment.
