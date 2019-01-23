Mob ransacks police station demanding arrest of BJD MLA

A mob Wednesday ransacked a police station in district demanding arrest of a BJD MLA for allegedly threatening a former sarpanch and leader, police said.

A large number of people from Bolagarh and Bergunia area broke the lock of the main gate of the station, ransacked the office properties and attacked some policemen in which was injured, they said.

The protesters, later staged a road blockade on National Highway-57.

The mob was demanding the arrest of Begunia's BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev for allegedly threatening former Begunia sarpanch Naba Kishore Swain of in presence of the BDO and tehsildar at the block office on December 31.

Though Swain had lodged a complaint in station, no action was initiated against the MLA.

Meanwhile, police arrested five persons in connection with the vandalism at station, said Khurda, of Police, Dipti Ranjan Ray.

"The police have arrested five persons and seized three motorcycles," the SP said, adding that action will be taken against the persons involved in ransacking the police station.

Jagdev was not available for comment.

