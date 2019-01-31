BSF-BGB sector commander level meeting

-
A sector commander level meeting between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) discussed issues of border problems, border crossing, illegal entry and drug trafficking and joint patrolling, a senior BSF officer said Thursday.
DIG of Border Security Force, C L Belwa said "problems related to land custom stations also figured in the discussion between the sector commanders of the two border guarding forces which took place at Kailashahar in Unakoti district on Wednesday.
The BGB sector commander of Srimangal, Mohammad Jobayer Hasnat and BSF sector commanders of Teliamura and Panisagar, DIG Babi Joseph and DIG Sindhu Kumar were present in the meeting, Belwa added.
