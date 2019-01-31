BSF-BGB sector commander level meeting

A sector level meeting between BSF and Bangladesh (BGB) discussed issues of border problems, border crossing, illegal entry and drug trafficking and joint patrolling, a senior BSF said Thursday.

DIG of Border Security Force, C L said "problems related to land custom stations also figured in the discussion between the sector commanders of the two border guarding forces which took place at Kailashahar in district on Wednesday.

The of Srimangal, Mohammad Jobayer Hasnat and BSF sector commanders of Teliamura and Panisagar, DIG Babi Joseph and DIG Sindhu Kumar were present in the meeting, added.

