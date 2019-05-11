BSF jawan commits suicide in West Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Arms smugglers arrested near Indo-Bangladesh border
Gold biscuits worth over Rs 95 lakh seized by BSF in Bengal, one arrested
BSF troops apprehend two drug smugglers in Assam
Electronic surveillance of Indo-Bangla border to begin Tuesday
Amid Indo-Pak tension, BSF on alert at Bangladesh border
-
A BSF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle Saturday at Haldarpara area of West Bengal's Nadia district, near the India-Bangladesh border, a police officer said.
NC Roy, a resident of Assam and personnel in 54 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), was found lying on the ground by fellow jawans near Gede border checkpoint with a bullet injury on his stomach, he said.
Roy was immediately taken to Krishnaganj Rural Hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the officer said, adding that the body has been sent to a hospital in Shaktinagar area of the district for autopsy.
According to a police sources, the 53-year-old jawan was suffering from mental depression.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU