BSF jawan commits suicide in West Bengal

A BSF allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle Saturday at Haldarpara area of West Bengal's district, near the India- border, a said.

NC Roy, a resident of and personnel in 54 battalion of the (BSF), was found lying on the ground by fellow jawans near Gede border checkpoint with a on his stomach, he said.

Roy was immediately taken to Krishnaganj Rural Hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the said, adding that the body has been sent to a hospital in Shaktinagar area of the district for autopsy.

According to a police sources, the 53-year-old was suffering from mental depression.

