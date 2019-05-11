JUST IN
Business Standard

BSF jawan commits suicide in West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Gede (Nadia) 

A BSF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle Saturday at Haldarpara area of West Bengal's Nadia district, near the India-Bangladesh border, a police officer said.

NC Roy, a resident of Assam and personnel in 54 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), was found lying on the ground by fellow jawans near Gede border checkpoint with a bullet injury on his stomach, he said.

Roy was immediately taken to Krishnaganj Rural Hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the officer said, adding that the body has been sent to a hospital in Shaktinagar area of the district for autopsy.

According to a police sources, the 53-year-old jawan was suffering from mental depression.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 18:31 IST

