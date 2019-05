A 13-member-cricket betting gang has been and Rs.1.08 lakh seized, police said here Saturday.

said police raided some places following a tip that a gang was running an IPL cricket betting racket.

Police also seized 20 and two laptops and arrested 13 people.

Two others are absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)