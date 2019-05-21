BSF took pledge to continue fight against terrorism in J-K

(BSF) Tuesday observed anti-terrorism day and pledged to continue its fight against the menace troubling the world, a of the border guarding force said here.

of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal presided over the function during which the officers and other ranks took oath to continue their fight to root out the terrorism, the said.

While reading out the pledge, Jamwal emphasized everybody is expected to stand up against the violence, anti-national activity and terrorism to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation.

Being the armed force of the union, responsibility of the BSF is even more and each border man needs to be alive to this aspect, he said.

