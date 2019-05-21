Pak govt prepares scientific lunar calendar ahead of Ramzan

A panel of experts set up by the government has prepared a scientific lunar calendar to end the controversy over moon-sighting ahead of Ramzan and according to it, Eid is expected to fall on June 5, a senior said.

Since assuming office as for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been pushing for using scientific methods for preparing the Islamic calendar and doing away with the traditional moon-sighting practices used by the

Chaudhry announced on Monday that the scientific calendar has been completed and "will be sent to the on Tuesday".

The said that according to the scientific lunar calendar prepared by his ministry, Eid is expected to fall on June 5.

The government formed a scientific committee this month to end the moon-sighting controversy, angering several Islamic scholars.

According to the minister, the calendar has been prepared through collaboration between and (Suparco), experts on and weather experts.

He said that members of the (CII) as well as the sighting committee have been invited to view the calendar "so that they understand the extensive working that was done to compile it".

He has said that it was not sane to spend Rs 3.6 to 4 million for the sighting of the and instead guidance should be taken from his ministry.

"A 10-year calendar will end the disputes and extra expenses," the minister said.

The ministry of science and technology prepared the calendar for five years which would be reviewed every five years, the Express Tribune reported Tuesday.

"We have contacted the (CII) to get its opinion on the lunar calendar. Suggestions from renowned clerics Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Shahabuddin Popalzai will also be taken on the matter," said the ministry.

Chaudhry said, "Before issuing the lunar calendar, religious scholars will be consulted and taken into confidence. After taking opinion from the IIC, the calendar will be sent to the federal Cabinet for approval."



"We will try to release the lunar calendar during Ramzan," he said.

On Monday, Chaudhry, in an unusual move, invited clerics Mufti Rehman and Shahabuddin Popalzai to see "how the cycle works".

The minister tweeted that he has invited the two clerics to "see for themselves how easy science has made it easy to predict the lunar calendar.

"There is no need for an arduous task," he sarcastically.

