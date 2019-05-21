BJP leader sends legal notice to Delhi CM and his deputy over conspiracy charge

BJP Vijender Tuesday sent legal notices to and his deputy asking them to apologise for their tweets in which they had accused him of being part of a conspiracy to kill the chief.

said if Kejriwal and Sisodia failed to apologise, he would initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings against them.

The of Opposition in the Assembly has already filed a police complaint against the and his deputy, alleging that they were tying to "falsely implicate" him in a conspiracy to kill

In the legal notice, also demanded "immediate withdrawal" of their tweets and apologise for their statement imputing conspiracy being hatched by him to murder Kejriwal.

"If Sisodia and Kejriwal failed to apologise within seven days for their defamatory, false and baseless allegations, I would be forced to initiate civil as well as criminal proceedings against them in a competent court of Law," Gupta said in a statement.

The had recently alleged in an interview to a that the wanted to get him killed by his own (PSO) in the manner in which had been killed.

Countering the charge Gupta had tweeted, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the to lift the security cover around his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the roznamcha (police diary). The could not receive electoral gain out of it because I exposed this, so out of frustration Kejriwal is saying that his PSO reports to the BJP."



This gave ammunition to Manish Sisodia, who alleged that Gupta was part of the conspiracy to kill

"BJP is conspiring to get the CM killed. This tweet by @Gupta_vijender has proved that the BJP is getting the daily security plan of the CM and it is hatching a conspiracy to kill the CM on this basis. is also a part of this conspiracy," he said quoting Gupta's tweet.

