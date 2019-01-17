BSP leader Satish Mishra to attend TMC's Jan 19 rally

The has confirmed that its senior Satish Chandra would attend the opposition rally convened by the Trinamool in Kolkata Saturday, TMC sources said.

"We have just received confirmation from the BSP that its All Satish Chandra will attend the opposition rally on January 19," a said.

With the BSP confirming its attendance, almost all major opposition parties the Congress, the NCP, the National Conference, the SP, the AAP, the DMK, the JD(S), and the TDP would participate in the rally, a said.

However, the Left parties led by the CPI(M) have decided not to attend the rally.

TMC supremo and earlier this week said senior leader will represent his party.

The TMC leadership has claimed in a tweet that Saturday's "rally of all rallies" will sound the "death knell" of the BJP government at the Centre. "To pave the way for a much-needed change for the better of our great nation."



In a show of strength ahead of the general election, Banerjee is organising the rally likely to see participation of lakhs of her supporters.

The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata.

