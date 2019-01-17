Vehicle runs over 3 men on footpath, 1 dead

An unidentified vehicle knocked down three persons sitting on a footpath in north Kolkata, killing one person and seriously injuring the two others early Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred on a footpath along Bhupen Bose Avenue in the northern part of the city around 12.30 am.

When the three were taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Uttam Das (40) was declared brought dead, police said.

The two others -- Bapi Dolui (45) and Biswanath Ghosh (50) -- were undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Nobody was arrested in this connection as the offending vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

Police officers were trying to spot the vehicle by examining CCTV footages from the locality, police said.

