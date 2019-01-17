BJP not involved in any operation to topple Cong-JDS govt;

BJP B S Yeddyurappa Thursday said no member of his party was involved in any operation to topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

With the ongoing power tusslebetween the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition and BJP inKarnataka intensifying, both sides have been trading charges of trying to poach each other's MLAs.

"The BJP has nothing do with ruling coalition MLAs who are in Mumbai," the former Minister said and accused the and JD(S) of trying to shift the blame on his party tocover up their 'failures and inability' to keep their flocktogether.

"No one from the BJP has indulged in any kind of operation or luring Congress-JD(S) MLAs.

We had gathered all our MLAs atone place and were discussing about the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the last two-three days. Todayall are coming back," Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he hit out at the leaders, saying they talk about the Constitution, but everyone was aware of how they played with it since 1960.

"Why do they have to fear if we gather our MLAs, I don't understand. Internal fight within and JD(S) is going out of control... to cover up their internal squabbles, they should not blame the BJP," he added.

Yeddyurappa, who was in New and along with 104 BJP MLAs for the last few days, returned to the city to visit the ailing 111-year-old prominent seer Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga mutt in district.

Reacting to Congress-JD(S) leaders' claims that some BJP MLAs were in touch with them, Yeddyurappa said, "We are together.

You (Congress-JD(S) have said four to five MLAs are in your contact. Call them. Let me see.

If your MLAs have gone to or Delhi, what do we have to do with it? It is -Congress-JD(S)- your duty to keep your legislators intact.

No one is in touch with us...I'mtelling you,"he added.

The of Opposition in the assembly also questioned as to who the leaders of Congress-JD(S) combine were to question his party about camping in

"Who are they to ask where we are going? You try tokeep your MLAs intact, why are you blaming us? Tomorrow they (Congress) have called their legislature party meeting. how many will come it will be known, their true colours will come out tomorrow."



"Without understanding that your MLAs are dissatisfied and disgruntled, don't unnecessarily put blame on BJP," Yeddyurppa said.

Pointing out that during S M Krishna's ministership, MLAs were kept at a resort in Mysuru, and recently MLAs were put up in a resort in Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa questioned as to "where did Congress' democracy go then?"



Hitting out at Congress and former Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa said despite being taught a lesson by the people ofChamundeshwari constituency, he had notlearnt anything.

lost the Chamundeshwari assembly seat in the May polls, though he won from Badami.

Lashing out at the BJP and calling it "shameless" for allegedly luring ruling coalition MLAs, on Wednesday had said that Yeddyurappa has grown old, but has no wisdom.

Yeddyurappa also targeted former H D Deve Gowda and called him "a political opportunist".

"...all his fights and principles are only limited to secure his and his family's political interests.People of the state are well aware of Deve Gowda's use and throw policy," hesaid.

Targeting H D Kumaraswamy, Yeddyurappa said 156 taluks were in the grip of drought, but the chief minister and his ministers are not working effectively.

"What are you doing? Who is travelling- Chief Ministers and Ministers- What steps have you taken when farmers are in distress?" he questioned.

"In such a grave situation, without doing your duty, you are trying to shift the blame on BJP. You will not gain anything from it," he said.

