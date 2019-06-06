Builder shoots self dead over property dispute

A builder allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol over a property dispute in the presence of his family members here, police said Thursday.

Naveen Jain was living in a separate house and had come to her mother's place at Gupta Colony in Dharampura Wednesday, asking her to divide the ancestral property equally, said SP (City) Shlok Kumar.

Naveen had a heated argument with his family members and allegedly shot himself dead, the SP said.

The police recovered a suicide note from his mobile phone.

The statement of all family members would be recorded and action would be taken against those named in the suicide note, the SP added.

An FIR had been lodged by victim's son against his uncles and Pankaj Jain, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)