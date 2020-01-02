JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

How India performed in managing forests, water and plastic waste in 2019
Business Standard

Delhi building collapses after blast during fire rescue ops; people trapped

Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, officials said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early Thursday morning | Credits: @ANI
Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early Thursday morning | Credits: @ANI

A building collapsed after a blast in a factory that caught fire Delhi's Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, an official said.

The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

Later on, due to a blast, the building collapsed and people are trapped inside, including fire personnel, a senior fire official said.

Total 35 fire tenders are working and the rescue operations are underway, he said.
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 10:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU