Top events: PM visits Karnataka, Nirav Modi to appear in UK court, & more

PM Modi on two-day visit to Karnataka





Prime Minister will participate in various programmes during his two-day visit to Karnataka starting January 2. Prime Minister will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting and will also dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation. Read more...



to appear before UK court



Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, battling extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2-billion Punjab Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, will appear at a UK court through the videolink on January 2.

The is set to launch free WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday, the first such facility on any corridor of the DMRC, officials said. The 22.7-km swankiest line on the network has six stations. Read more...

Vedic conference in Kerala





Eminent scholars from different parts of the country would participate in a four-day Vedic conference to be held here from January 2. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the event, being organised as part of the ongoing once-in-six year centuries old "Murajapam". Read more...

to declare 2020 as 'Year of AI'



The government will declare 2020 as the "Year ofAI" (Artificial Intelligence) on January 2. Recently a roundtable was organized hereto formulate AI-specific incentives and Telanganas AI strategy framework document. AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it will be finalized after several rounds of consultations. Read more...