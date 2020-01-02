JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Lakhs pay tribute at Koregaon Bhima war memorial as internet remains shut
Business Standard

Top events: PM visits Karnataka, Nirav Modi to appear in UK court, & more

Business Standard brings you top events that are lined up for Thursday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 | (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | (PTI Photo)

PM Modi on two-day visit to Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in various programmes during his two-day visit to Karnataka starting January 2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting and will also dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation. Read more...

Nirav Modi to appear before UK court

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, battling extradition to India on charges over the nearly $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, will appear at a UK court through the videolink on January 2.

DMRC to launch free WiFi services on Airport Express Line

The Delhi Metro is set to launch free WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday, the first such facility on any corridor of the DMRC, officials said. The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations. Read more...

Vedic conference in Kerala

Eminent scholars from different parts of the country would participate in a four-day national Vedic conference to be held here from January 2. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the event, being organised as part of the ongoing once-in-six year centuries old "Murajapam". Read more...

Telangana to declare 2020 as 'Year of AI'

The Telangana government will declare 2020 as the "Year ofAI" (Artificial Intelligence) on January 2. Recently a roundtable was organized hereto formulate AI-specific incentives and Telanganas AI strategy framework document. AI experts from all over the country are contributing to the document, and it will be finalized after several rounds of consultations. Read more...
First Published: Thu, January 02 2020. 07:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU