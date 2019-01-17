Bulgarian, Libyan PMs intervene to end oil tanker row

The prime ministers of and have said they are working for a "positive outcome" to a dispute over the alleged illegal seizure and sale in of a Libyan

In a phone call late Tuesday Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov and his Libyan counterpart discussed the case of the 61,000-ton tanker "Badr", which was detained in in November 2017.

"The Libyan thanked Boyko Borisov and the for their timely intervention and the demonstrable desire for the case to end with a positive outcome for both sides," Borisov's press service said in a statement.

Sarraj added that "a favourable development in the case will give a very strong signal for future cooperation between and Libya", the statement said.

The vessel, owned by the state-run Libyan General National Maritime Transport Company, was held by the Bulgarian company Bulgargeomin, which claimed it as collateral for a USD 9.2-million (7.9 million-euro) Libyan state company debt dating back to 1989.

The regional court in Burgas refused to honour Bulgargeomin's claims or to allow the sale of the "Badr" vessel.

Despite this, and higher court judgments to release the vessel, it remained moored in the for over a year.

The case drew an angry response from when in late December 2018 the ship's Libyan and Indian crew were forced off the vessel after a private debt collection agent disregarded all court orders, seized the tanker and sold it to the same company that sought it as compensation.

The tanker then left Bulgarian territorial waters with a new crew, the name "Bdin", and under a Panamanian flag.

