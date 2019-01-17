Pence urges US diplomats to promote legal immigration

Vice on Wednesday urged US diplomats to emphasize that the still welcomes legal immigrants, amid unrelenting pressure from to seal off with a wall.

"I urge you to assure our allies this administration will continue to stand for legal immigration, even while we address the humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border," Pence told 180 US and chiefs of mission abroad who were back at the State Department for an annual meeting.

"The supports legal immigration. In fact, we celebrate it. And has a proud record of support for refugees," he said.

Pence's remarks amount to a tacit recognition of the effect on the US image of Trump's tough talk on unauthorized immigrants, whom the US leader accuses of spreading crime, despite statistics that immigrants are less likely to commit offenses than native-born Americans.

The has been shut down for nearly a month as Trump demands that provide USD 5.7 billion to construct a border wall, a key promise from his presidential campaign.

Despite Pence's remarks, the has cut down on admission of refugees.

The accepted 22,491 refugees in the year through September, according to State Department figures, below the available cap of 45,000 and the lowest level in 40 years, with particular reductions on people from the

The is lowering the cap further for the current fiscal year to 30,000.

The United States nonetheless welcomes more refugees than any other country, although others including and accept more on a per capita basis.

Legal immigration is subject to laws by Congress, although lawyers say that authorities have ramped up scrutiny of applications since Trump took office.

The United States welcomed 1.1 million new permanent residents in the 2017 fiscal year, the last for which statistics are available, a figure that stayed steady despite Trump's inauguration during the period.

