Zimbabwe police arrest 600 in harsh crackdown on protests

police armed with AK-47 rifles arrested a prominent activist and pastor on Wednesday, along with scores of others, in a harsh crackdown over protests against dramatic fuel price hikes in the economically shattered country.

Zimbabwe's says more than 600 people have been arrested countrywide amid protests over dramatic fuel price increases.

As some hungry residents reported being tear-gassed by police when they ventured out for bread, denounced what he called "wanton violence and cynical destruction."



He noted a right to protest and said he understands the "pain and frustration," but he appeared to side with authorities who blame the opposition for unrest.

Pastor was clutching a Bible when police bundled him into their car in the capital, He had organized what became nationwide anti-government protests in 2016 against mismanagement and then- Robert Mugabe's long stay in power.

"They are alleging that he incited violence through and other forms of in the central business district," said Beatrice Mtetwa, the pastor's

There were widespread reports of violence as faced a third day of protests over what has become the world's most expensive gasoline.

This is the country's worst unrest since deadly post-election violence in August that saw six people killed.

Zimbabwe's largest telecom company, Econet, sent text messages to customers saying it had been forced by the government to shut down

"The matter is beyond our control," it said.

