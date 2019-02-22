Businessman held for issuing fake GST certificates

-
: A businessman has been arrested for allegedly issuing fake GST certificates enabling taxpayers fraudulently gain input tax credit to the tune of Rs 25 crore, officials said Friday.
Managing partner of Laxmi Ganesh Enterprises, Harkara Karthik Chakravarthi was held Thursday and produced before court which remanded him in judicial custody, a press release from the Central GST Commissionerate said here.
He had floated three firms and allegedly been filing fictitious returns from July 2017, the release said.
