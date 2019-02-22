Withdrawing security of protected persons 'non-sensical, vindictive in nature': PDP

The PDP Friday criticised the government for its decision to withdraw security of in the state, terming it "non-sensical and vindictive in nature".

"The approach adopted by the authorities is vindictive in nature and that those at the helm are turning their eyes away from reality without any compunction. There is also chaos and confusion prevalent within the system," PDP said here.

He said on one side the government claims to have taken away the security of separatists like Syed Ali Geelani, and and on the other side these leaders claim to have never received any security cover.

"The government must come clear on this," added.

He also expressed concern over the "war hysteria" being created between the two countries post the Pulwama attack and termed the decision to stop water flowing to and diverting it to other states "a real worrisome decision which can have far reaching consequences".

"It has always been the cardinal principle of the PDP that no dispute can ever be resolved through confrontational attitude and it is dialogue and reconciliation alone that can provide a bulwark against the swirling tides. The two countries must understand that wars fought in the past only brought death and destruction to the people of both the nations," Hanjura said.

The also asked the government to ensure safety of the Kashmiri students outside the valley and demanded safe return of those who want to reunite with their families in

He expressed gratitude to Sikh organisations for extending help to the Kashmiri students "who had become victims of smear campaign" in country's various parts.

