To foster reading habits among the people, the 43rd International Book Fair will gift book shelf along with books worth Rs 1 lakh to each of the four lottery winners on the last day of the 11-day fair on February 10.

"We want to increase book reading habit among the public as and are posing a challenge to the printed word," Tridib Chatterjee, of the organisers Publishers & Booksellers Guild, told a press meet here Monday.

"The initiative - 'Buy Books and win a Book Library' - is aimed at increasing reading book habit among the people. A lottery among the visitors will be held on the last day of the fair. Its four winners will be given a book shelf filled with titles chosen by them," he said.

The titles can be anything - stories, poems, fictions, essays, travel-related literature and even text books.

Chatterjee said 26 countries from across the world will be attending the International Book Fair which will witness participation of authors from Russia, Costa Rica, Spain, Scotland, Australia, Argentina, and this year's theme country

and the country's Prof will attend the inaugural function on January 31 along with Chief Minister and others.

To a question, Chatterjee said, there was as yet no confirmation about any representation from in the book fair. "To my knowledge there are visa-related issues which are beyond our control," he said.

As a tribute to three prominent literary figures - Nirendranath Chakraborty, and Atin Bandyopadhyay - who had passed away since last week of December, the book fair authorities will name three pavilions after them.

As part of the effort to promote indigenous cultures and languages, February 2 will be observed as 'Lepcha Day' in the book fair while a stall will come up to showcase their culture and heritage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)