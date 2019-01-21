Over 65 writers to take part in 6th Kolkata Literature Festival

Over 65 writers, including three established writers, will enrich the audience at the sixth Literature Festival (KLF) which is part of the 43rd International Book Fair (IKBF), organisers said on Monday.

"Over 65 writers, both established and new from 9 countries including India, will attend this unique literature festival that is organised as part of the book fair that attracts nearly 2.4 million visitors," Sujata Sen, said.

The 12-day book fair, beginning January 31, is slated to be inaugurated by in the presence of Euda Morales, an of Guatemala, Tridib Chatterjee, said of

Sixth Literature Festival will be held from February 7 to 9 along with the book fair which closes on February 11.There will be speakers from nine countries, including

Sen said there will be around 24 sessions on varied topics such as 'changing face of publishing', 'security of the nation', '50 years of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' (Satyajit Ray's film) and so on.

"Arvind Gupta, a former Deputy National Security Advisor, has written a book 'How Manages Its National Security' will attend the festival," she said.

However, Sen refused to divulge any other names of writers who would take part in the festival.

The central American nation -- the heart of the Mayan World -- is the focal country this time along with 26 participating countries such as Russia, Costa Rica, Spain, Scotland, Australia, and

February 1 will be marked as the Day and the Asoke Sarkar Memorial Lecture will also be delivered.

The fair would have halls named after eminent writers Nirendranath Chakraborty, Dibyendu Palit, and who passed away recently.

Noted Bengali Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, who writes under the pen name Shankar, will be given a special award this year.

"We have a new slogan 'Buy books and win a library' to encourage further reading. Lucky winners will get books of their choice worth Rs 1 lakh," Chatterjee said.

As the fair's regular venue is undergoing renovation, the fair would be held at in Salt Lake, and stalls of approximately 600 publishers and 200 small magazines will be set up.

