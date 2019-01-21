Boateng set for shock Barcelona move - reports

Ghanaian forward is on the verge of joining in a shock loan move from Italian side Sassuolo, according to in on Monday.

Catalan daily Sport reported that the leaders of had agreed a deal to take on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Madrid-based daily As claimed would pay eight million euros (USD 9 million; 7 million) in the event of a permanent transfer.

The arrival of Boateng, 31, would provide much-needed cover for up front in Ernesto Valverde's squad following the departure of to

Born in Germany, the half-brother of defender Jerome moved to last year after helping Eintracht Frankfurt win the German Cup. He has scored five goals in 15 games this season for

The former Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and has previously had a spell in Spain, with Las Palmas in 2016-17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)