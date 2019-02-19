C'garh: Rs 10.90 cr found in car, 4 UP residents detained

Four persons from were Tuesday detained for questioning after Rs 10.90 crore was seized from their car in Chhattisgarh's district, police said.

The car was stopped under station limits during a routine check-up and a search led to the discovery of Rs 10.90 crore cash in Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 denomination notes in a specially-made locker under the rear seat, Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told

The car has an RTO registration number and preliminary probe has revealed the four persons had left from Cuttack in neighbouring Odisha on February 17, the SP said.

He identified the persons travelling in the car as Banwari (40), Prahlad (30), (45) and his wife (35), all residents of in UP.

"They have told police that an Agra-based had told them that a man would hand over some items to them. However, the four claim the unknown man kept cash in their vehicle," he said.

The four are being interrogated and the Income Tax department has been intimated to help in the probe, he added.

