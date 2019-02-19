C'garh: Rs 10.90 cr found in car, 4 UP residents detained

Four persons from Uttar Pradesh were Tuesday detained for questioning after Rs 10.90 crore was seized from their car in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said.
The car was stopped under Khallari police station limits during a routine check-up and a search led to the discovery of Rs 10.90 crore cash in Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 denomination notes in a specially-made locker under the rear seat, Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.
The car has an Uttar Pradesh RTO registration number and preliminary probe has revealed the four persons had left from Cuttack in neighbouring Odisha on February 17, the SP said.
He identified the persons travelling in the car as Banwari (40), Prahlad (30), Mohammed Ibrahim (45) and his wife Nazma (35), all residents of Agra in UP.
"They have told police that an Agra-based jeweller Awdhesh Agrawal had told them that a man would hand over some items to them. However, the four claim the unknown man kept cash in their vehicle," he said.
The four are being interrogated and the Income Tax department has been intimated to help in the probe, he added.
