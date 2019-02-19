22 students arrested in Dehradun for protesting against Kashmiri pupils, police on alert

Twenty-two students were arrested for protesting outside a college here demanding expulsion of Kashmiri students, police said Tuesday.

They were arrested outside the Uttaranchal and Technology on Sahastradhara Road on Monday after they shouted slogans demanding expulsion of Kashmiri students, Dehradun SSP said.

They were later released on bail.

There have been a series protests against Kashmiri students in the city after the Pulwama terror attack, with even the authorities in and Kashmir expressing concerns over their safety.

The managements of two city colleges even announced they will not admit Kashmiri students in the future following the protests.

However, Anil Saini, of of Management and Technology, one of the two colleges, told that they were forced to make the announcement under pressure but have taken no such decisions.

Baba Farid Institute of Technology, which was the other city-based institution to give a similar commitment in writing, also admitted that it did so under pressure from a mob.

Authorities in Dehradun have assured full safety and security of the students from and Kashmir.

IG Garhwal range said the Kashmiri students are completely safe and they should not worry. Police patrolling in Premnagar area, where most of the Kashmiri students live, has been stepped up. He also appealed to people to maintain calm.

Police have also taken action in a few cases.

A Kashmiri student of was arrested for sending WhatsApp message to his friends exulting over the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel.

A case was also registered against activist from JNU, Shehla Rashid, after she claimed on that some girl students were "trapped" by a mob shouting slogans outside their hostel in the city.

Police said there has not been a single incident on Tuesday with no complaints or distress calls received from anywhere.

The and Kashmir government has also set up a helpline for students with designated officers appointed to take care of those in the city.

"There have been numerous calls from students of different colleges including Baba Farid Institute of Tech, Alpine Institute, Dolphin Institute, and so on so forth," a said on Monday.

Some of the students from Dehradun have reached on Sunday evening and they have been accommodated at J&K House in Chanakyapuri, he said.

He said around 100 students from Sailakui have gathered in Rampur. A visit by officials was arranged and they were assured safety and security.

