Hafeez injures himself, Butt named his replacement in PSL side

Senior batsman has injured himself while playing for his Super League side and former Test Salman Butt, who served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, was on Tuesday named his replacement.

The 38-year-old Hafeez fractured his right thumb while trying to take a catch of his own in a match of the PSL while captaining the franchise.

Hafeez has now been advised to undergo either in or and he has been released by his franchise, which announced Butt as his replacement.

Hefeez's participation in the upcoming may also be in doubt.

"Hafeez's participation in the One-day series against in UAE and even is now in doubt as early indications are that he will require six to eight weeks to recover from his injury," a source in the Board said.

Butt told PTI he was delighted with his call-up as he had been part of the players draft for the last three years but was not picked.

"I am excited obviously to get such a chance," he said.

Butt served a five-year ban from September 2010 to September 2015 after being found guilty of by the International Council on the tour of England in 2010.

His teammates, and were also given similar bans by the ICC which expired in 2015.

Butt, who has not been considered for national selection since his ban expired despite doing well in domestic in all formats, was a member of the national squad that won the World T20 in 2009 in England.

