C'gh to allot road building works to youths from naxal areas

In a bid to provide employment to youths from naxal-hit areas, particularly in division, the government in has decided to allot them road construction work contracts.

This decision was taken by Bhupesh Baghel in a review meeting of the (PWD) held at Mantralaya here Tuesday, an said Wednesday.

The priority of the government is to provide employment to youths, especially to those living in Maoist-affected areas, to dissuade them from joining naxal ranks, the quoted the as saying.

"Hence, the contracts for all the construction projects should be awarded to local youths in the naxal-hit areas. Divide the proposed and ongoing road projects in small parts and assign them to youths or groups of youths for its construction. Besides, repair and patch works should also be given to them," Baghel said.

All these projects should be monitored by engineers and other technical officers of the department, he said.

"The move will ensure self-employment for local youths and augment their income. They will also be linked to the mainstream through this," the CM added.

Baghel has also directed PWD officials concerned to prepare a proposal for amending the conditions prescribed for construction projects in the Naxal-affected areas, the said.

The also insisted that the quality of construction works should not be compromised and the projects completed in a time-bound manner, he added.

