Gold futures jump Rs 188 to Rs 32,820 on global cues

Gold prices rose by Rs 188 to Rs 32,820 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 188, or 0.58 per cent, at Rs 32,820 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,277 lots.

Similarly, the for October delivery moved up 0.44 per cent to Rs 32,946 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,017 lots.

Marketmen said investors are putting money in gold over growing worries about global economic growth with trade tensions between the US and showing no signs of easing.

Globally, the was trading higher by 0.64 per cent at USD 1,334.91 an ounce in

