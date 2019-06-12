Cabinet approves introduction of bill to amend Dentists Act

In order to make the Council of more effective, the Wednesday approved the introduction of a Bill to amend the Dentists Act, 1948.

The decision also gives effect, with certain modifications, to the provisions of the Dentists Act with regard to the membership of the Council of and membership of state and joint state councils, an official statement said.

The amendment will help restructure the Dental Councils and the representation of the central government members and elected members would no longer be made mandatory in the dental councils.

The Bill will be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament beginning July 17.

The representation of dentists registered in Part B as central government nominees in the and the election of four/ two members from Part B to the State/Joint State Dental Councils under the respective clauses in the Act have lost relevance.

With a view on reducing the redundancy of the provisions of their representation, the central government has decided to delete these provisions so that their representation does not remain mandatory any more.

