Cabinet clears triple talaq bill

-
ALSO READ
Triple talaq ordinance repromulgated
Cabinet may consider fresh bill to ban triple talaq on Wednesday
UP: Man gives triple talaq over phone to wife for reaching home 10 minutes late
Cabinet nod to ordinance on Triple Talaq: Jaitley
Triple talaq: BJP accuses Cong of appeasement, says Muslim women won't forgive Rahul
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a fresh bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
The bill will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led NDA government.
The fresh will be introduced in the budget session of Parliament, beginning Monday, Javadekar said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU