Journalist Prashant Kanojia released from Lucknow jail

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Journalist Prashant Kanojia was released from Lucknow jail Wednesday, a day after a Supreme Court's directive to set him free immediately on bail.

Kanojia, who spent four nights behind the bars, was arrested Saturday for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

He was allowed bail after furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond for the same amount.

The release order was sent to Lucknow jail earlier in the day by Lucknow's Chief Judicial Magistrate, paving the way for his release.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:30 IST

