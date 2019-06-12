Hong Kong leader calls extradition law protests an 'organised riot'

-
Hong Kong's leader hit out at protesters who battled police Wednesday calling the clashes "organised riots" in her first comments since violence broke out over her government's unpopular plan to allow extraditions to China.
"The rioting actions that damage peaceful society, ignoring law and discipline is unacceptable for any civilised societies," chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement, her first comments since the clashes erupted.
"Its obvious that these are not peaceful rallies, but openly organised riots," she added.
