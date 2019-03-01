Cabinet nod to creation of 2 posts of commissioners in CCPD

The Union cabinet Thursday approved a proposal for creation of two posts of commissioners in the Office of the for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Out of these two posts of commissioners, one post will be reserved for person with disability, an official statement said.

The two commissioners will assist the CCPD in discharging his statutory functions as per the provisions of the said

The step will also enable the to look into complaints of persons with disabilities expeditiously, besides strengthening the monitoring mechanism overseeing the implementation of the RPwD Act, 2016, the statement added.

