Cabinet approves draft Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves homeopathy central council ordinance
Cabinet clears fresh changes in companies law
Rights of elderly persons must be recognised and implemented, SC tells Centre
Citizenship Bill provisions clarified to NE leaders: Government
Naik inaugurates in'l forum for advancing global collaboration in homoeopathy in Goa
-
The Union cabinet Thursday approved the draft Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 which seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the council from the existing one year to two years.
With this, the tenure of the Board of Governors may be extended for a further period of one year with affect from
May 17, 2019, an official statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU