Cabinet approves draft Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Union cabinet Thursday approved the draft Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 which seeks to extend the period for reconstitution of the council from the existing one year to two years.

With this, the tenure of the Board of Governors may be extended for a further period of one year with affect from

May 17, 2019, an official statement said.

First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 23:50 IST

