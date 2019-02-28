Kanpur & Agra metro projects get cabinet nod

The Union cabinet on Thursday approved the and the metro rail projects, a move to boost public transport connectivity in the two cities.

According to the government, the rail project will have two corridors, which will pass through heart of the city and will connect prominent tourist places like the Taj Mahal, Fort and Sikandra, as well as the interstate bus terminal, railway station, medical college and others.

The decision was taken a cabinet meeting chaired by The estimated cost of the metro project is Rs 11,076.48 crore and the Agra project is Rs 8,379.62 crore. Both the projects will be completed in five years.

In metro project, the length of the ITT-to Naubasta corridor is 23.785 km, which is partly elevated and partly underground. It comprises of 22 stations.

Also, the length of the to Barra-8 corridor is 8.60 km, comprising of four elevated and four underground stations.

The financing of the Rail Project will be partly from the Centre and the government on an equal-equity basis and party as soft loan from multilateral international funding agencies.

Meanwhile, the -- a 50:50 jointly-owned company of the Centre and the government -- will be restructured as the (UPMRC) for implementation of the project.

