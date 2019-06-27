Cache of arms seized from car in Assam

The police on Thursday recovered a cache of arms from an SUV coming from Nagaland and arrested three persons, including two women, in Dibrugarh district of Assam, police said.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Dhrubajyoti Bora said a checking was in progress after the police got information of arms movement from Nagaland.

"We intercepted a sports utility vehicle at Jemson Tiniali area under Lahoal police station limits. We recovered two AK-56 rifles, two magazines, four magazine pouches, 15 rifle slings, one khukri and some other objectionable materials," Bora said.

The SUV was coming from Dibrugarh in neighbouring Nagaland. Its three occupants were arrested.

"We are interrogating them to find out if they had links with insurgent groups. We cannot share anything more at this moment," Bora said.

