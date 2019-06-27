Goa: Sena raises concerns about safety of women working in

The Shiv Sena expressed reservations Thursday about the Goa government's proposal to allow women to work in night shift, and demanded several safeguards.

The BJP-led state cabinet Wednesday approved a proposal to amend the Factories Act to allow women to work in night shift.

The amendment will be moved during the next session of the state Assembly.

Shiv Sena's Goa Spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said in a statement here that her party was apprehensive about the decision, as it will allow managements to force women employees to work at night.

"Until now, the law has given protection to women from working night shifts. Now the government has given all powers to managements to force women to work in night shift on the pretext of meeting deadlines," she said.

The clause making it compulsory to obtain prior permission from the Chief Inspector of Factories and Boilers to put women employees on night shift would be abused, Naik said.

The state government should review the decision or at least should not compromise on women's safety, she said.

There should be at least ten women in each section on night shift so that women are safe, she said.

Women employees on night shift should be ferried from house to workplace and back irrespective of their rank or designation, she demanded.

Pregnant and sick women should be exempted and making pregnant women work in night shift should be made a criminal offense, Naik said.

Family members should be allowed to meet the woman during night shift without any restrictions, she demanded.

