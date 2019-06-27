Shah, Malik hold talks on wide-ranging issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday held discussions on wide-ranging issues relating to equitable growth and development of the state, an official spokesperson said.

The governor presented to Shah handicraft items representing the exquisite craftsmanship of Kashmir and Ladakh and a commemorative coin of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, he said.

"The governor thanked the home minister for his visit to the state," he added.

Shah arrived here Wednesday on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the state, including arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra. He also reviewed the development scenario in the state.

Shah chose Jammu and Kashmir for his maiden visit after assuming office last month.

