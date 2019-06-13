CAIT for lowering GST rates on auto parts, aluminium utensils

Traders body Thursday urged the government to lower GST rates on various products, including auto parts and utensils.

Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) also suggested to review items placed under different tax slabs under GST as many of the products are overlapping.

"Various items like auto parts and utensils are not of luxurious nature should be taken out from 28 per cent tax slab and may be put under lower tax slab," it said in a statement.

Submitting a white paper on GST (Goods and Services Tax) to Nirmala Sitharaman, it also suggested to reduce the tax rate for items like hardware, mobile covers, ice cream, health drinks, paints, marble, used vehicles, and two wheelers.

"The assured the delegation that she will look in to the issues," it said.

They also urged the to form GST Lokpal in each state and the Centre.

