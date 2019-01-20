CAIT to launch campaign to strengthen importance of traders in polls

Traders' body CAIT Sunday said it has decided to launch a nation-wide campaign in order to establish the importance of trading community in the upcoming polls.

Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) is launching a national campaign 'One Nation-One Trader-Ten Votes' beginning February 1 to establish the importance of trading community in polls, the general said in a statement.

The elections are likely to be held in April-May this year.

As part of the campaign, it said, special teams of local trade associations in each city affiliated with the association will contact traders in their respective area and will make them aware of the importance of traders in national economy and urge them to cast their vote on the by CAIT.

"The poll is an opportunity to underline our importance in Indian economy and we are gearing ourselves for the cause," he said.

There are about 7 crore small businesses providing livelihood and employment to about 45 crore people in the country, it claimed.

