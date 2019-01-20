2 killed, 4 injured in Jammu ropeway project cable car crash

-
Two workers were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a cable car of the under-construction Jammu ropeway project crashed, police said.
The crash took place due to some technical snag near the Mahamaya temple this evening, a police official said.
According to preliminary information, one of the cable cars got detached and crashed, resulting in the death of one of the workers on the spot and injuries to five others, he said.
He added that the injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where one of them, who was stated to be critical, succumbed to injuries.
All six were aboard the cable car when the crash took place, the police official said.
The Jammu ropeway project, planned to boost tourism in the winter capital, is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3.
The 1.66-km-long cable car project has two phases, first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metres.
