2 killed, 4 injured in Jammu ropeway project cable car crash

Two workers were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a of the under-construction ropeway project crashed, police said.

The crash took place due to some technical snag near the this evening, a said.

According to preliminary information, one of the cable cars got detached and crashed, resulting in the death of one of the workers on the spot and injuries to five others, he said.

He added that the injured were rushed to and Hospital, where one of them, who was stated to be critical, succumbed to injuries.

All six were aboard the when the crash took place, the said.

The ropeway project, planned to boost tourism in the winter capital, is likely to be inaugurated by on February 3.

The 1.66-km-long project has two phases, first from to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metres.

