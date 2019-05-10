Campaigning ends in Haryana, two Union ministers in fray

Campaigning ended Friday evening in the 10 constituencies in Haryana, where two Union ministers are seeking re-election and a former minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is trying to make it to the

The high-voltage electioneering for the May 12 polls saw the ruling and the field a galaxy of stars.

and BJP campaigned in the state even on the last day of electioneering.

Modi addressed a rally in Rohtak, considered a stronghold of the family, where he brought up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, and have also visited the state where voting will take place over all seats in a single phase.

too dropped in for the BJP.

For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh and pitched in.

and convenor campaigned for the Jannayak Janata Party- alliance candidates while supremo Mayawati sought votes for her party and its ally

The JJP is contesting seven seats and the three. The BSP is fighting on eight, leaving two for its ally LSP.

Indian National Lok Dal, going through a rough patch after the party split last year due to a feud in the Chautala family which led to birth of JJP, is contesting all 10 seats.

Among the prominent BJP candidates in the fray are Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh, who is seeking re-election from Gurgaon, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is fighting to represent again.

Birender Singh's son (BJP) and former Bhajan Lal's grandson (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar seat.

They face Dushyant Chautala, the sitting and leader of the newly floated JJP.

The opposition has fielded its stalwarts on several seats.

Bhupinder Hooda, who is a sitting MLA from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in district, has entered the fray from Sonipat. Former and state Congress chief are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, the BJP contested eight seats and won seven. Its then ally Janhit Congress had then fought on two seats, losing both.

The INLD won two seats and the Congress bagged one last time.

The Congress has re-nominated its sitting Deepender Singh Hooda, son of

The BJP has retained five of its seven sitting MPs. It replaced its with

In Kurukshetra, the ruling party nominated minister after the party's sitting MP from there turned rebel and floated his own outfit LSP.

The campaign saw some barbs exchanged between the Congress and the BJP.

In Bhiwani, termed a "boxer" who had entered the ring to fight unemployment and other issues but ended up punching his "coach", the veteran BJP leader L K Advani.

The Congress targeted the BJP government at the Centre over failed promises and the Rafale aircraft deal, in which it alleged corruption.

Modi talked about the alleged land scams when the Congress was in power and said the party has been reaping a crop of corruption in the state.

At his Kurukshetra rally, Modi listed a series of "abuses" hurled at him by the Congress from what he called is that party's "love dictionary".

Modi and other BJP leaders also raised the issue of national security, mentioning the Balakot air strike against More recently, it brought up the 1984-anti-Sikh riots.

The violent quota agitation in 2016 also figured, triggering a fresh war of words between the state BJP and the Congress leaders.

Over 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the state. Of them, 97,16,516 are male, 83,40,173 female and 207 transgender.

Altogether, 223 candidates are in the fray. Just 11 of them are women.

