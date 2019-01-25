Canada's ambassador to China says he misspoke

Canada's to has said he misspoke and regrets saying the of a Chinese to the US "would not be a happy outcome."



said earlier this week in a 40-minute conference with Chinese media in the area that has a strong case to avoid extradition, and he suggested the case is politically motivated.

The remarks surprised many and fueled speculation that might be trying to send a signal to to reduce tensions.

But McCallum walked back the comments on Thursday. "I regret that my comments with respect to the legal proceedings of Ms. Meng have created confusion. I misspoke," McCallum said in a statement.

"These comments do not accurately represent my position on this issue. As the government has consistently made clear, there has been no political involvement in this process."



Canadian earlier dismissed calls to fire McCallum. has said Trudeau should fire McCallum because his remarks raise concerns about the politicization of the Meng case.

Trudeau smiled when asked about removing McCallum, and said it wouldn't do anything to help two Canadians arrested by in what many consider retaliation for the Meng arrest.

"Making a change would not help release those Canadians a day sooner," Trudeau said.

Trudeau didn't say whether he agrees with McCallum, a former in his Cabinet known for blunt talk. arrested the daughter of Huawei's at the request of the US on December 1.

Meng is wanted on fraud charges that she misled banks about the company's business dealings in McCallum didn't invite major English-speaking media to his press conference in Markham, Ontario, a district he once represented and one with a large Chinese-Canadian constituency.

The Meng case has severely damaged Beijing's relations with China arrested former Canadian and Canadian on December 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure to release Meng, the of

A also sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden retrial of a drug case, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier.

China's said her government has "noted the relevant remarks by McCallum" and reiterated its demand that Meng be released.

has close ties to and is considered one of the country's most successful international enterprises, operating in the where China hopes to establish dominance.

Andrew MacDougall, a former for Canada's previous conservative prime minister, didn't buy McCallum's excuse.

"McCallum's comments weren't a slip of the tongue. They were delivered at length, and deliberately to a specific audience," MacDougall tweeted.

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said McCallum's statement does not represent the views of the government. "When he met with the he ad-libbed. He should have shown more restraint," he said.

Saint-Jacques said the should have known not to offer any comments about a legal issue. "It undermines the principle that Canada is a country that is governed by the rule of law," he said.

"It makes the Chinese believe that this is all political so it's just a matter for them to put more pressure on Canada."



He called the remarks unfortunate but said it would be a mistake to replace McCallum because the process would take too much time and relations are at a critical point.

"With the tensions in the relationship right now the Chinese could sit on the request," Saint-Jacques said. "Mr. McCallum should continue but I would expect he won't be making public comments for a while.

