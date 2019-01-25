Australian democracy activist 'detained' in Vietnam

A prominent Vietnamese-Australian pro-democracy activist has been detained by on his return to city, colleagues in told AFP on Friday.

The detention of Chau comes just days after an Australian blogger and was arrested in

The retired was on a "fact-finding" mission to the country, entering via Cambodia, according to colleague Both men are members of the Viet Tan, one of a number of anti-government groups that considers terrorist organisations.

Vietnamese authorities have accused the of "instigating violence", a charge the group rejects.

Colleagues said they did not know where Chau was being held, or whether the had been granted consular access.

It is believed he was detained on January 13. His wife and immediate family remain in

"At the moment we don't know where he is," said "He was aware of the risk, but he was determined to go on this fact-finding trip."



The visit was designed to assess human rights in the country, added. "We are mindful that the have a history of framing peaceful activists with fabricated charges."



is a one-party state, with severe restrictions on any criticism of the ruling

-- a rights watchdog -- ranks the country as "not free" and has accused the government of recently "intensifying" a crackdown.

"During 2018, the Vietnamese authorities sought to break up several key dissident networks," HRW said in a recent overview.

"At least 42 people were convicted for expressing opinions critical of the government, peacefully participating in public protests, or joining pro-democracy groups.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)