'Capernaum' to hit Indian theatres on June 21

Nadine Labaki's Oscar-nominated feature "Capernaum" will be releasing in on June 21.

The Lebanese film, which was nominated at in the category of Best Foreign Language Film, now called Best International Feature Film, has been brought to by filmmaker-distributor through his

The follows Zain, a 12-year-old boy, who files a lawsuit against his parents for giving him birth when they can't raise him properly.

It stars Zain Al Rafeea, a Syrian refugee, as Zain.

"Even a cursory look at the film's images will give you a feeling that though the had been shot in but it looks like any big city in and even the faces resemble our countrymen. It looks like any street in or Delhi," Sharma said in a statement.

"Capernaum" had its world premiere at the 2018 Festival, where it received a 15-minute standing ovation from the audience.

It competed for prestigious at the festival and managed to bag the Jury Prize.

Labaki, who has critically-acclaimed features such as "Caramel" and "Where Do We Go Now?" to her credits, had recently served as the of category at the 2019 festival.

Sharma previously distributed Oscar-winning Argentine feature "A Fantastic Woman", "Colette" and Australian-French psychological thriller " Syndrome" in the country.

