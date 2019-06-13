JUST IN
BJP set to start membership drive

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The ruling BJP is set to launch its membership drive as the party begins the process for its organisational polls, which may lead to the election of its current president Amit Shah's successor, sources said on Thursday.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also a vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is likely to head the membership drive and will be assisted by several officer-bearers of the saffron party.

Shah is holding a meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers, which is being attended by the general secretaries and presidents of the party's state units.

