Caracas, other parts of Venezuela hit by power cut

Caracas and other parts of Venezuela were hit by a massive power cut on Monday, AFP journalists and internet users said.

The lights went out in most of Caracas at 4:41 pm (2041 GMT) while people in other parts of the country took to social media to report the power had gone out there too.

The state-owned power company CORPOELEC only reported a breakdown affecting sectors of Caracas.

