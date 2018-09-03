Carlyle Group appoints Vikram Nirula as MD Carlyle Asia PE

on Monday said it has appointed Vikram Nirula as of private equity.

Based in Mumbai, Nirula will advise on Carlyle's investment activities in India, it said in a statement.

He joins Carlyle from Indian PE firm, Managers, which he helped found.

"As one of our key strategic markets, presents attractive investment opportunities, particularly in financial services, and consumer, amid robust economic growth and structural reforms. Vikram's extensive on-the-ground experience in India's PE industry and strong market insights well place him to bolster Carlyle's continued growth and success in India," buyout team and co-head said. ************* appoints as *



on Monday said it has appointed as its

He will take over the reins from Nikhil Nayak, who will be retiring shortly, the company said in a statement.

He has held senior leadership position in with organisations like E&Y, IBM, *********** sees 100cr+ monthly sessions spurred by money transfers *



One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, announced on Monday that it is witnessing upwards of 100 crore sessions monthly on its platform, resulting from a rapid adoption of money transfers.

In August 2018, over 9.2 crore users used its services for regular payments in both online and offline domain, the company said in a statement.

The platform offers its customers all payment methods including cards, net banking, wallet and for frequent payments. The company claimed to clock over Rs 29,000 crore gross merchandise volumt (GMV) in August 2018. ************ PhonePe, tie up to expand *



Digital payments platform on Monday announced a partnership with the PayU, which will expose it to the latter's four lakh plus spread across their enterprise and SMB businesses.

is active in the travel space, claiming to cover nearly 60 per cent of the business as well as a large traction in This partnership will further help in growing their and boost digital payments. *********** opens first Townhouse in *



Hospitality chain on Monday announced the launch of its 44 room 'OYO Townhouse' in in

"With this launch, we have further strengthened our mid-market offering. We look forward to building strong relationships with our existing and future hotel partners in and welcoming them to the family," OYO Townhouse said in a release here.

OYO entered the Jaipur market in January 2015 and currently offers 5,000 rooms as a part of its 240 hotels in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)