Carlyle Group appoints Vikram Nirula as MD Carlyle Asia PE

Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group on Monday said it has appointed Vikram Nirula as managing director of Carlyle Asia private equity.
Based in Mumbai, Nirula will advise on Carlyle's investment activities in India, it said in a statement.
He joins Carlyle from Indian PE firm, True North Managers, which he helped found.
"As one of our key strategic markets, India presents attractive investment opportunities, particularly in financial services, healthcare and consumer, amid robust economic growth and structural reforms. Vikram's extensive on-the-ground experience in India's PE industry and strong market insights well place him to bolster Carlyle's continued growth and success in India," Carlyle Asia buyout team managing director and co-head Greg Zeluck said.

Mahindra Logistics appoints Yogesh Patel as CFO
Mahindra Logistics on Monday said it has appointed Yogesh Patel as its chief financial officer.
He will take over the reins from Nikhil Nayak, who will be retiring shortly, the company said in a statement.
He has held senior leadership position in finance with organisations like E&Y, IBM, Wipro.

Paytm sees 100cr+ monthly sessions spurred by money transfers
One97 Communications, which owns Paytm, announced on Monday that it is witnessing upwards of 100 crore sessions monthly on its platform, resulting from a rapid adoption of money transfers.
In August 2018, over 9.2 crore Paytm users used its services for regular payments in both online and offline domain, the company said in a statement.
The platform offers its customers all payment methods including cards, net banking, wallet and UPI for frequent payments. The company claimed to clock over Rs 29,000 crore gross merchandise volumt (GMV) in August 2018.

PhonePe, PayU tie up to expand online merchant coverage
Digital payments platform PhonePe on Monday announced a partnership with the PayU, which will expose it to the latter's four lakh plus online merchants spread across their enterprise and SMB businesses.
PayU is active in the travel space, claiming to cover nearly 60 per cent of the airline business as well as a large traction in e-commerce. This partnership will further help PhonePe in growing their online merchant base and boost digital payments.

OYO opens first OYO Townhouse in Jaipur
Hospitality chain OYO on Monday announced the launch of its 44 room 'OYO Townhouse' in Jaipur in Rajasthan.
"With this launch, we have further strengthened our mid-market offering. We look forward to building strong relationships with our existing and future hotel partners in Jaipur and welcoming them to the OYO Townhouse family," OYO Townhouse COO Ankit Tandon said in a release here.
OYO entered the Jaipur market in January 2015 and currently offers 5,000 rooms as a part of its 240 hotels in the city.
