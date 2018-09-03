Search continues for missing family

An Army team Monday searched the Dikhow river for the five members of a family who went missing after their vehicle fell into the river in Sivsagar district, a Defence release said.
A team of 14 divers of Army Special Forces unit under the Spear Corps based at Dimapur in Nagaland started the search operation in the early hours on Monday, it said.
Personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local villagers are also assisting the Army in the search operation at Dechial village in Sivasagar District.
"The search could not locate the car due to difficult conditions posed to divers", it added.
Heavy current of the river was hampering the rescue personnel to locate the exact area where the vehicle fell into the river, sources said.
An eight-member team of Indian Navy with their special equipment have also arrived from Vishakapatnam on the request of the state government to search for the missing five-member family, official sources said.
Five members of a family are missing after their vehicle fell into a river in Sivasagar district of upper Assam Saturday evening.
The family was travelling from Sivasagar to Guwahati when their vehicle plunged into the Dikhow river after breaking a dyke at Gaurisagar Dikhowmukh, the sources said.
They five were identified as Haren Bora, his wife Phunu Bora, daughters Simpi Bora and Munmi Bora, and mother Ponou Bora.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
