Search continues for missing family

An team Monday searched the for the five members of a family who went missing after their vehicle fell into the river in district, a Defence release said.

A team of 14 divers of Special Forces unit under the based at Dimapur in started the in the early hours on Monday, it said.

Personnel of (NDRF) and local villagers are also assisting the in the search operation at Dechial village in

"The search could not locate the car due to difficult conditions posed to divers", it added.

Heavy current of the river was hampering the rescue personnel to locate the exact area where the vehicle fell into the river, sources said.

An eight-member team of with their special equipment have also arrived from Vishakapatnam on the request of the to search for the missing five-member family, official sources said.

Five members of a family are missing after their vehicle fell into a river in of upper Assam Saturday evening.

The family was travelling from Sivasagar to Guwahati when their vehicle plunged into the after breaking a dyke at Gaurisagar Dikhowmukh, the sources said.

They five were identified as Haren Bora, his wife Phunu Bora, daughters Simpi Bora and Munmi Bora, and mother

